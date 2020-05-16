Patient testing for virus in North Carolina to expand greatly

Expanded rapid testing should be a major part of the national strategy to bring the COVID-19 pandemic under control in the United States, a bipartisan group of legislators said today. (AP file photo)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – North Carolina health officials are expanding greatly the scope of COVID-19 testing by encouraging doctors to order tests for higher-risk individuals even when they show no symptoms.

The new protocol announced on Friday comes as North Carolina has shown a significant jump in completed tests thanks to more laboratory capacity and materials. People who could now get the test without showing illness signs include people age 65 or over, African American residents, prisoners, grocery-store clerks and first responders.

State health Secretary Mandy Cohen says her agency is also moving toward periodic testing of all nursing home residents and staff.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)