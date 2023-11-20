WILKESBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Racing fans are remembering the longtime caretaker of a historic speedway.

Paul Call, who took care of the North Wilkesboro Speedway for over 60 years, has died, according to the Save the Speedway X account.

Call spent more than 60 years of his life taking care of North Wilkesboro Speedway, starting when he was just 16 years old and began working for Enoch Staley. When the track closed in 1996, Call continued to work as the lone employee of the speedway.

He lived next to the track and “never lost faith NASCAR would return and the speedway would reopen.” Call was right, and the speedway did reopen in 2023 with the NASCAR All-Star Race, giving him the chance to see the speedway reborn.

“Paul was a friend and his stories will be missed,” Save the Speedway wrote.