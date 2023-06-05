RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — It’s probably not something they teach at the nation’s elite business schools: open a cafe, let people pay what they can and give away tens of thousands of meals, each year. But it’s working for Maggie Kane.

“We’ve been here for five-and-a-half years, which is wild,” Kane said about her cafe, A Place at the Table, on Hargett Street in downtown Raleigh. “Am I surprised? I’m surprised every single day by just how beautiful this place is. I’m surprised that it’s worked, that it’s continued to work, and I’m grateful.”

A large percentage of restaurants close each year even in relatively good times, so when the pandemic came and closed virtually everything in North Carolina, Kane didn’t know what they would do.

“We actually became a serving line out here,” she said. “So we just passed out meals. Everything was free. We had a line upwards of 450 people every single day.

When asked how they could afford that, she said: “Whew! A lot of amazing people in this community.”

There are people who donate to the restaurant, but those who eat there can also leave a donation.

“We run like any normal restaurant would,” Kane said. “You walk in, and you’ll see in a minute, [it] looks and feels like a normal restaurant. You wouldn’t know until you walk up to the register and you see suggested pricing [and] you see some folks with volunteer name tags.”

We profiled Kane’s project soon after it opened on Jan. 28, 2018.

“When y’all first came, we were a small café,” she said. “We had maybe 100 people coming in here every single day, right? So, pandemic happens, we go to 400, 450 people every single day. We actually hired a security guard to come in here and really just do crowd control. With that many people, you need someone to manage it.”

They then hired a de-escalation expert to handle the crowds because so many of the people who find their only sustenance here can make it, in Kane’s words “a beautifully chaotic place” at times.

For Nate Blackmon, it’s home. He was homeless for five years but found affirmation here and is doing well, now. The restaurant has been key to that.

“One reason is everyone here loves you and you can feel the love,” he said. “I feel good whenever I leave here. I come here just about every day, like, I woke up late this morning, had a lot of stuff to do [and] said ‘well, I’m going to go by Place at the Table and still go by because I feel good the rest of the day.’”