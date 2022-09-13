GREENVILLE S.C. (WSPA) — The Peace Center in downtown Greenville announced plans Tuesday for a $36 million entertainment project, calling it its “biggest announcement in decades.”



At a morning news conference, Megan Riegel, Peace Center’s president and CEO, revealed the center’s longstanding strategic vision: AMP: A Music Project. It will include a 10-venue entertainment campus and is expected to be fully operational by 2030.

The project includes The Mockingbird, a 250-capacity listening lounge; an Artist Dorm to be utilized by artists performing at any Peace Center venue; The Studio, a professional podcast and recording studio used by the Peace Center to produce original programs and content; the Coach Music Factory, a 1300-capacity, three-tiered, flat floor music club; and the Riverwalk and Public Gardens.



The project is estimated to cost $36 million.