RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A highly-traveled section of Interstate 440 westbound was closed Wednesday morning for more than five hours after a man was hit and killed on the road, according to Raleigh police.

Police received a call at about 4 a.m. regarding a pedestrian struck on I-440 westbound near the Lake Boone Trail exit.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a man dead on the road. Police said the pedestrian was struck by multiple vehicles, but aren’t sure how many.

A number of vehicles believed to have run over the man remained at the scene, police said.

The section of I-440 westbound between exit 5 (Lake Boone Trail) and exit 4 (Wade Avenue) was shut down following the crash. The ramp from Lake Boone Trail to I-440 westbound was reopened at approximately 6:25 a.m. but part of the interstate remained closed for almost three more hours.

Police have not identified the victim and it’s not clear at this time if any charges will be filed.