BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A person was hit and killed by a train in Burlington, according to a representative from Amtrak.

The company said Amtrak train 73 was on the way from Raleigh to Charlotte just before 8 a.m. Friday when a person on the tracks “came into contact with the train.” No one on the train was hurt, and Amtrak and law enforcement are investigating.

Burlington police said the crash happened at Chestnut Street and N. Park Avenue.

“Preliminary reports have revealed that the pedestrian was walking along the tracks and was not able to move in time,” police said. “At this time efforts are underway to identify the victim and notify family.”

According to Amtrak, trespassing along railroad rights-of-way is the leading cause of rail-related deaths in America, and railroad crossing incidents are the second leading cause of rail-related deaths in America.