Pedestrian hit, killed by car in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car in Lumberton.

Around 7 p.m. on November 27, police and other emergency crews responded to a crash in the area of Page Street and Martin Luther King Drive, according to the Lumberton Police Department. Upon arriving, crews found a pedestrian, who had by struck by a car.

A 2010 Honda was traveling north on Martin Luther King Drive in “the outside lane,” while a man and woman were crossing the road traveling east, police said. The driver of the Honda struck the woman.

The woman, identified as Danielle Lovette Adams, 43, of Lumberton, was taken to Southeastern Regional Medical Center and was later flown to another hospital. Adams later died from her injuries.

No charges have been filed, but Lumberton police are asking anyone who saw the crash to call the LPD at 910-671-3845.

Count on News13 for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES: