EASLEY, S.C. (WSPA) — A person died Saturday after being hit by a train in Easley, according to the Pickens County Coroner’s Office.

The pedestrian was hit around 6:40 p.m. near Highway 8 at Fleetwood Drive, according to the coroner’s office.

The coroner’s office identified the pedestrian as James Flowe, 31, of Easley.

Flowe died after being taken to a hospital.

The Easley Police Department and Pickens Coroner’s Office are investigating.