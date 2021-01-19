Pedestrian killed after hit-and-run in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A pedestrian was killed by a car Tuesday in a hit-and-run in Lumberton, according to police.

At about 11:24 a.m., police were called to the area of Route 211 East and Ford Drive for a person hit by a car. Police arrived and found the victim dead from injuries, police said.

The person who hit the pedestrian was not on scene, according to police. The incident has been passed along to North Carolina State Highway Patrol for further investigation.

No suspect information was released. Count on News13 for updates.