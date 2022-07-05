CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — An investigation is underway after Charleston County deputies say a pedestrian died after being hit by two vehicles, one of which fled the scene Tuesday morning on James Island.

According to CCSO, the crash initially left a pedestrian with serious injuries after being reported around 2:30 a.m. on Sol Legare Road near Crozet Drove. He later died from his injuries at the hospital.

Deputies say the pedestrian was walking on the road at the time of the crash and was hit a second time by another vehicle that stayed at the scene.

The deceased victim’s identity is due to be released by the Charleston County Coroner.

There is currently no description available of the suspect vehicle. Anyone with relevant information can contact CCSO dispatch at (843) 743-7200. Anonymous callers can call Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111.