AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — One person is dead after being struck by a vehicle Saturday night on U.S. Highway 1, according to Lance Corporal Nick Pye of the SCHP.

The crash happened at about 9 p.m. on Highway 1 near Cherokee Drive, according to Pye.

Pye said that a 2014 Toyota Sedan traveling south on Highway 1 struck a pedestrian who was crossing the road while traveling east on Highway 1.

The driver and two other passengers in the vehicle were not injured, according to authorities.

The Aiken County Coroner’s Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol are currently investigating.