GREENVILLE, NC — The Greenville Police Department is investigating an incident where a pedestrian laid down on the road at a spot on Greenville Boulevard and was struck and killed by a vehicle early Saturday.

Officers responded at 3:15 a.m. to 729 SW Greenville Boulevard in reference to a crash involving a pedestrian. Investigators were able to see city cameras and determine that the pedestrian, Louis Jones Jr., 50, of Greenville, walked onto the pavement, laid down in the eastbound lanes and was struck by a vehicle.

Jones was declared dead at the scene.

Police said the driver involved remained on the scene and was cooperative. The crash remained under investigation Saturday.