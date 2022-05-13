CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A pedicab driver is seriously injured after an early-morning crash with a sedan in downtown Charleston.

According to Charleston police, at about 2:15 a.m. a pedicab traveling in the area of Meeting and George Streets was hit from behind by a sedan.

The sedan driver, 22-year-old Andrew Demetre, fled the scene but was shortly stopped by officers near Market and Meeting Streets, according to authorities.

The pedicab operator was significantly injured and taken to the Medical University of South Carolina, where he is in stable condition.

Demetre was charged with felony driving under the influence resulting in great bodily injury or death and hit and run with death or injury.