Pembroke man arrested after breaking and entering, resisting officer

PARKTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A Pembroke man was arrested after breaking and entering Monday afternoon, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said a breaking and entering was reported on Blue Road and as deputies arrived, a vehicle was spotted leaving.

Deputies said they attempted to stop the vehicle and the pursuit entered into Cumberland County, where the suspect was taken into custody.

Alan Wayne Scott, Jr., 33, of Pembroke, was charged with felony fleeing/eluding arrest with a motor vehicle, resisting a public officer, breaking and entering, and larceny after breaking and entering.

Scott was taken to the Robeson County Detention Center with a $15,000 secured bond.