Pembroke mayor declares state of emergency, curfew due to civil unrest

PEMBROKE, NC (WBTW) – The Town of Pembroke has declared a state of emergency and issued a curfew effective immediately.

The action is in response to civil unrest, according to the declaration, which specifically prohibits marches, demonstrations and parades. The curfew is from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. The consumption of alcohol is only permitted on private property or in restaurants.

According to the declaration, a peaceful protest organized by UNC Pembroke students on June 26 was met by “counter” protestors in possession of multiple firearms and consuming alcohol. There was name-calling, the use of racial slurs, as well as cans and bottles being thrown at the protesters, according to the declaration.

Multiple posts on social media are threatening future demonstrations and violence in the town of Pembroke, the decorations states. Thus, the state of civil unrest has created a state of emergency.

“We support real change in our society that makes all voices heard, regardless of the color of their skin,” the town wrote in a statement issued about the counter protest. “What we do not support is violence, racism, harassment or threatening action against any member of our community – whether they be a lifelong resident or student.”

Read the full declaration here:

A statement from the town concerning the June 26 protest:

Persons violating the order are subject to arrest and a citation of a Class 2 misdemeanor.