Pembroke woman found shot to death in her car in Robeson County

ROBESON CO, N.C. (WBTW) – A 34-year-old woman was found shot to death in her car in Robeson County on Tuesday night.

Deputies responded to a call about a person shot near the intersection of Elrod Road and MLK Jr. Drive in Maxton at about 11:15 p.m. When they arrived, they found Alena Hull, 34, of Pembroke, deceased in her vehicle, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing. The Homicide and Criminal Investigations divisions are investigating.

​​Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3100 or (910) 671-3170.