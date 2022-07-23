ROSEBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Sampson County sheriff’s deputy was shot early Saturday morning while responding to a car-theft call, and a 46-year-old Pennsylvania man has been arrested and is facing charges, authorities said.

Deputy Caitlin Emanuel responded about 2 a.m. to the 2400 block of Hayne Stretch Road outside of Roseboro, according to a news release, which said she found the car and suspect on the same road near Butler Island Road.

She called for assistance after approaching the suspects, the sheriff’s office said. A second deputy arrived and found that Emanuel had been shot. She was taken to a hospital and then flown to a trauma center where she was in stable condition after surgery.

Multiple surrounding agencies were then called in to find the suspect, Michael A. Walthall Jr., who was arrested about 4:45 a.m. on Sir Lane outside of Roseboro.

Deputies said they have ruled out the possibility of a second suspect. As of 10 a.m., they remained at the scene to investigate and collect evidence.

Officials said Emanuel has been with the sheriff’s office for about two years. She is assigned to the Uniform Patrol Division.

Sampson County Sheriff Jimmy Thornton asked for everyone to keep Emanuel and her family in their thoughts and prayers.