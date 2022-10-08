WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Police responded to Glenn High School Saturday morning after a large fight broke out and one person was hit in the head with a hammer during a youth football game.

Police responded at about 11:15 a.m. after getting a report of multiple people fighting at the game, which involved players as younger as 6 years old. As officers were en route, authorities got additional calls saying that people had guns and that someone was hitting people with a hammer on the field.

Officers found several people still arguing and fighting when they arrived, and one adult had a head injury after apparently being hit by a hammer, police said.

Winston-Salem and Kernersville police officers and Forsyth County sheriff’s deputies all stood by and kept crowds apart during the investigation.

Investigators said the incident apparently began after a man crossed the field to confront the opposing team. After that, several adults from both teams began to fight and a sledgehammer prop was used as a weapon.

Several adults ended up with minor cuts and scrapes, and police said the person with the head injury was taken to the hospital. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The incident remains under investigation.