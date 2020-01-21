Person killed after vehicle runs off road near Maxton, hits mailboxes, overturns

MAXTON, NC AREA (WBTW) – A person was killed after the vehicle they were driving ran off the road, hit several mailboxes and overturned near Maxton.

Sgt. Lewis, with the North Carolina Highway Patrol, told News13 the crash happened around 11:56 p.m. Sunday on State Road 1313 about four miles from Maxton.

Sgt. Lewis identified the driver as Monte McGeachy, 23.

The driver was traveling east on State Rd. 1313, when the car ran off the right side of the road, struck several mailboxes and a ditch, and overturned several times, according to Sgt. Lewis. The driver was wearing a seat belt and was traveling about 80 m.p.h. in a 55 m.p.h. zone.

