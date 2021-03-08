Person shot in the leg during ‘family dispute’ in Chesterfield elementary school parking lot, officials say

CHESTERFIELD, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – One person was shot in the leg during a ‘family dispute’ in the parking lot of a local Chesterfield elementary school on Monday afternoon, officials said.

The shooting occurred around 1:30 p.m. Monday, March 8, in the parking lot of Edwards Elementary School located at 2411 West Boulevard in Chesterfield, SC.

A Chesterfield County Schools spokesperson tells FOX 46 the school was temporarily placed on lock-down following the reported shooting. The lockdown has since been lifted and the school dismissed.

So far, no word if any arrests have been made. The extent of the person’s injuries remains unknown at this time.

Check back with FOX 46 for updates on this developing, breaking news story.