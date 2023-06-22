GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A person is dead after being shot early Thursday morning by an officer in Greensboro, police said.

It happened just after midnight on Thursday when officers were called to Tuscaloosa Street about a suspicious vehicle, police said. When they got to the scene, they saw a “subject walking in the street.”

When the officer approached, police said the person “displayed a firearm” and the officer shot them from inside their police vehicle.

“The officer began rendering aid until additional officers and EMS personnel arrived,” according to the Greensboro police press release.

The person was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

“As is standard protocol with critical incidents involving a death, the Greensboro Police Department requested the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation to respond and conduct a criminal investigation into the incident. The Greensboro Police Department’s Professional Standards Division will conduct an internal investigation to determine whether Greensboro Police Department policies were followed. Pursuant to departmental policy, the officer involved in this incident has been placed on administrative duty,” according to GPD.