CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The animal rights advocacy group PETA is planning to stage a protest near Charleston City Hall this week that will include someone grilling up a “lifelike baby.”

PETA supporters will be staged across from the market at the intersection of Market and Meeting streets on Wednesday where they will barbecue vegetables and the “lifelike baby” to promote eating vegan-friendly meals during the Easter holiday.

“Babies don’t belong on the barbecue at Easter or any other time of year, whether that baby is a piglet, a lamb, or any other sentient being,” PETA President Ingrid Newkirk said.

Newkirk said the organization hopes that anyone who is disturbed by the idea of eating a child will think about “extending their compassion to all other animals and choose a vegan meal instead.”

While one supporter will be dressed in a chef hat and apron, others will be handing out vegan starter kits while holding signs that read, “Leave babies off the BBQ, Go Vegan,” according to the organization.

The demonstration is planned for noon.