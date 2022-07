STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A lightning strike caused a road to explode Wednesday night in Stanly County, according to the Oakboro Police Department.

Authorities said Wednesday night’s storm caused a lightning strike to a tree, which ran through the roadway, causing the road to explode.

Road debris landed on the roof of a nearby home, police said. Power, cable and phone service were affected in the area.