POWDERSVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A large tree fell on a Powdersville mobile home trapping two women inside, according to the Powdersville Fire Department.

The fire department and EMS were on the scene Saturday on Jesse Drive.

Authorities said two women were on opposite ends of the home when the tree fell.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they helped the women out of the home, according to the fire department. No one was injured.