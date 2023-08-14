WILMINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Four missing divers were found safe Monday morning after they went missing Sunday night 50 miles south of Cape Fear.

The United States Coast Guard tweeted at 7:50 a.m. Monday that all four divers had been found safe.

Crews at Coast Guard Sector in North Carolina were told Sunday that four men were missing from the pleasure craft named Big Bill’s.

The Coast Guard said the men were diving at about noon about 63 miles east of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and did not resurface. They were found safe Monday morning 46 miles southeast of Cape Fear River.

Families were seen at the docks embracing their loved ones after they were found.

The many shipwrecks off the coasts of both states are a popular draw for divers. The area is known for hundreds of shipwrecks and is called the “Graveyard of the Atlantic.”

Information from the Associated Press was included in this story.