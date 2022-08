ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — The Williford Volunteer Fire-Rescue said a fire erupted on a boat Wednesday on Lake Hartwell in Anderson County.

Boat fire on Lake Hartwell (Source: Williford FD)

Boat fire on Lake Hartwell (Source: Williford FD)

Boat fire on Lake Hartwell (Source: Williford FD)

The Center Rock Fire Department also assisted with extinguishing the fire.