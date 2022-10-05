CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Family and friends of airmen with the 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron gathered Monday to welcome them home from a monthslong deployment.
During their deployment, the airmen stationed at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar helped airlift more than 1.5 million pounds of humanitarian aid to Pakistan after heavy rains led to devastating flooding across much of the country.
The group was the last rotation of the 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, which was inactivated on Sept. 30 after 16 years of service. It will be replaced by the 8th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron.
Col. Robert Lankford with the 437th Airlift Wing said that he is “proud of the hard work our airmen put into their mission overseas.” He said they “accomplished some incredible things downrange, and I know they’ll continue to do an outstanding job of carrying out the mobility mission from Joint Base Charleston.”