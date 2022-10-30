MACON, N.C. (WNCN) — A mobile home was destroyed by a fire Friday morning in Warren County, according to the Macon Rural Fire Department.

At about 7:10 a.m., firefighters said they were called to the 500 block of Macon-Embro Road in Macon.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they said the single-wide mobile home was fully-involved.

The Macon Rural Fire Department shared photos of the damage on Facebook.

The Warrenton Rural Volunteer Fire Department, whose crews assisted in putting out the fire, said no injuries were reported.

It is unclear if anyone was living at the home at the time of the fire.

Officials said the fire remains under investigation by the Warren County Fire Marshal.