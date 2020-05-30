PHOTOS: Protesters in SC Upstate respond to George Floyd’s death

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Protesters began gathering peacefully in downtown Greenville on Saturday morning in response to George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis this week.

Groups gathered in front of the Peace Center, many of them holding signs.

Protesters began gathering peacefully in downtown Greenville on Saturday morning. (WSPA)

The event is expected to last until 3 p.m. Saturday.

City of Greenville officials announced on Friday that they are prepared for the peaceful protests scheduled to take place downtown this weekend.

“The City is aware of two planned peaceful protests this weekend in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, one on Saturday and one on Sunday,” City of Greenville Spokesperson Beth Brotherton said. “The Greenville Police Department is prepared, as always, for large gatherings of people in our downtown.”

They say they are committed to ensuring the safety of those involved in the rallies and the Greenville community.