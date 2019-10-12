PHOTOS: Vehicle engulfed by flames in median of Upstate highway

CHEROKEE CO., SC (WSPA) – A vehicle fire shut down part of Interstate 85 in Cherokee County Saturday afternoon.

A 7 News crew at the scene reported a pickup truck was on its side in the median fully engulfed in flames near Exit 96 — Shelby Highway.

The Grassy Pond Fire Department was at the scene working to put out the fire.

Highway Patrol is reporting a crash at that location around 2:50pm.

All southbound lanes are blocked while crews work to clear the scene.

