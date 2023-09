NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating after a pilot was ejected from a plane Sunday afternoon in North Charleston.

According to the officials, a pilot was found on South Kenwood Drive after being safely ejected from a passing plane.

Joint Base Charleston says the pilot safely ejected from a Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort F-35.

His wingman, in another aircraft, safely landed at Joint Base Charleston.

Officials are working to locate the F-35.

DEVELOPING…