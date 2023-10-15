SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WNCN) — A pilot was injured when a small plane crashed at the North Carolina coast Sunday morning, officials said.

The incident was reported just before 8 a.m. at Faith Boulevard and Long Beach Road/N.C. 133 in Southport in Brunswick County, according to the Southport Fire Department.

The crashed plane is blocking the entrance to Faith Boulevard, which is about 300 feet from Beach Road Baptist Church, fire officials said.

Beach Road Baptist Church can be seen in the background where the plane has crashed. Photo by Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office

Photo by Mark Grzybowski/WJZY

Fire crews near the scene of the plane crash Sunday morning. Photo courtesy: Southport Fire Department

The pilot managed to get out of the aircraft and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Fire officials said they were unsure how long the crashed plane would block the road, which is just a couple hundred feet from the church.

The plane crashed soon after taking off from Cape Fear Regional Jetport in Oak Island and is a single-engine Czech Sport Aircraft Sportcruiser, the FAA told WECT.

A photo showed the plane appeared to missing a wing.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol and the FAA will be investigating the crash.