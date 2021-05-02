Pilot killed after crop-dusting helicopter gets entangled in power lines in North Carolina

State - Regional
Posted: / Updated:

Google Maps

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — A pilot was killed after a crop-dusting helicopter became entangled in power lines Sunday in North Carolina, according to authorities.

Officials with the Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to calls around 1:30 p.m. regarding the accident near 4000 Belk Mill Road, which is south of Wingate University.

An initial investigation revealed that the helicopter was crop-dusting fields when the helicopter became entangled in power lines. The pilot was the sole individual onboard.

This remains an active investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories