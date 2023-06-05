CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The pilot of a WBTV News helicopter that crashed in November has been posthumously honored by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department this weekend.

Pilot Chip Tayag’s wife Kerry, surrounded by family, accepted the CMPD Civilian Medal of Valor after witnesses said Tayag managed to intentionally avoid crashing into traffic on Interstate 77 during the incident, potentially saving more lives.

WBTV Meteorologist Jason Myers also died in the crash.

Photos: Meteorologist Jason Myers and Pilot Chip Tayag

“The WBTV family is grieving a terrible loss,” the station said in a statement released on the day of the tragedy. “Our news helicopter Sky3 crashed mid-day Tuesday with two of our colleagues on board. Meteorologist Jason Myers and pilot Chip Tayag lost their lives. We are working to comfort their families in this difficult time. We appreciate the outpouring of support for our staff and your continued prayers for their families.”

NTSB’s preliminary report showed the pilot performed three left 360° turns. During the third turn, the helicopter entered a rapid descent and impacted a grassy area adjacent to the southbound lanes of Interstate 77.

“The pilot was in contact with Charlotte air traffic control tower at the time; however, a review of the communication recordings did not reveal any calls of distress,” the NTSB stated.

The wreckage has been retained for further examination, the NTSB stated.

The probable cause of the crash will be released in the “final report” which could take one to two years to be completed by the NTSB.