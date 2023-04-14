CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A possible solution to decreasing underage drinking in downtown Charleston is being tested, and the results have bar owners feeling optimistic.

“Underage drinking is an issue that every city chases,” Roy Neal, the owner of El Jefe, said.

In the past, some bars have used ID scanner technology. But, there has not been a city-backed approach to stopping underage drinking.

“You see a lot of fake IDs going through,” said Luke Lucas, a bartender at AC’s Bar and Grill.

Since December, the ID Scanner Pilot Program has been in place across Charleston’s Central Business District. The city of Charleston and Explore Charleston are paying for the trial run for about 30 bars.

Bar owners that News 2 talked to said they are pleased with the technology, which is called Intellicheck.

“It’s allowed us to expedite service, provide better quality service and make sure the right people are getting served,” said Ira Hill, the general manager of Carmella’s.

“I think the program has been helpful in curtailing the use of high-quality fake IDs,” said Nathan Wheeler of Vintage Lounge.

The software comes in the form of a cell phone app that scans the barcode of IDs and instantly tells the user whether they are real or fake.

AC’s Bar and Grill has one of the highest rates of negative scans, which means that an ID comes back as fake through the system. However, the app is not the primary way bouncers spot fakes.

“For the most part, we have very experienced bouncers at the door who can see the ID and see that it’s fake just by the way that it looks,” Lucas saud. “That’s the way it’s been done prior to us having the app. Now, once we see that it’s fake and they want to argue, now we can just scan it and put it all to rest.”

Shown below are the participating businesses ranked from highest to lowest by number of scans:

1- Republic Garden and Lounge

2- Share House/Bodega

3- Uptown Social

4- El Jefe Texican Cantina

5- Vintage Lounge

6- Warehouse

7- Carmella’s

8- Recovery Room

9- Stars Rooftop & Grill Room

10- Bourbon & Bubbles

11- Lucky Luchador

12-Mac’s Place

13- Dispensary

14- Bangkok Lounge

15- Frontier Lounge

16- Juanita Greenberg’s

17- Big Gun Burger Shop

18- Pour Taproom

19- AC’s Bar & Grill

20- Felix Cocktails et Cuisine

21- Bedford Falls

22- Charleston Beer Works

23- 1st Place

24- Blind Tiger

25- Taco Boy

26- The Royal American

Other bars, like Carmella’s, don’t have as many underage customers trying to buy alcohol. Hill said they scan everyone’s driver’s license and have noticed some roadblocks.

“There are certain state IDs that are more difficult to scan than others, for some reason. I don’t know if it’s the formatting of the ID,” Hill said.

The pilot program will end in June, and multiple business owners want to keep using the technology with or without the city’s support.

“I would love for our city dollars to support local businesses even if it’s a buy one, get one free type of deal, ” Neal said.