HART COUNTY, GA. (WSPA) — Recovery crews have been unable to retrieve the body of the pilot who crashed into Lake Hartwell on Saturday.

“We have exhausted all of our local resources within the area,” Hart County Sheriff’s Capt. Chris Carroll said.

The Beechcraft B55 crashed about 12:30 p.m. Saturday near Anderson Regional Airport after taking off that morning from Punta Gorda, Florida, according to the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.

Divers located the plane Saturday afternoon tangled in tree branches about 120 feet underwater.

“It just so happened it’s in one of the deepest parts of the lake,” Hart County Sheriff Mike Cleveland said. “The plane is in the trees. I’ve been told the plane flipped over. The top is on the bottom. The doors to the plane are jammed, so we’re not able to retrieve the body out of the plane.”

Carroll said divers used a remotely operated vehicle to gather information.

“They were able to push the ROV into the rear window of the plane where it can be driven through the front to try to look around in the cockpit area,” he said. “At that time was when we were able to determine there was a person in the plane.”

Cleveland said the NTSB has given local authorities to lift the plane so that the pilot’s body can be removed.

Carroll said the sheriff’s office is considering bringing a crane or airbags in to lift it.

“Once it’s lifted, we’ll have to move it to a shallow area to get the body out of it,” he said.

The NTSB told 7NEWS it does not have a time frame for when the aircraft will be recovered. A spokesperson said the agency “is working with a salvage company and the insurance company on recovery efforts.”

The NTSB said it is still in the “fact-gathering phase of the investigation.” A preliminary report will be released in the coming weeks.

A spokesperson said a “typical NTSB investigation” can take up two two years.