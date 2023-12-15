ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A small plane crashed on Interstate 26 near Asheville Thursday night, sending two people to the hospital.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed that, around 8:15 p.m., a single-engine Diamond DA-40 had crashed on I-26 near the Asheville Regional Airport. The plane was engulfed in flames.

Officials said the plane hit power lines that cross I-26 and one wing hit a tractor-trailer. The truck was damaged, but the driver was not injured according to NCDOT.

Two people who were on the plane were taken to a hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

All lanes in both directions on the highway were brought to a stop while emergency crews responded to the crash and powerlines.

The right lane of I-26 westbound between Long Shoals Road and Airport Road remains closed Friday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The road is expected to reopen by 11 a.m., according to officials.

The crash is under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board.