MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A routine flight from Raleigh-Durham International Airport to Charlotte Douglas International Airport did not take off on Wednesday evening after an unknown odor was detected aboard an American Airlines flight, airport officials said.

There were 152 people who deplaned after flight 1894 did not take off at 6:41 p.m. Wednesday.

Wake County EMS and RDU Fire/Rescue responded to Terminal 2 to check out the passengers and crew and inspect the aircraft.

One person was transported to WakeMed after EMS kept two people behind after the initial inspection for precautionary reasons. Officials did not say if either of those people were a crew member or passenger.

RDU officials have not identified the odor at this time.