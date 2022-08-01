CRESWELL, N.C. (WNCT) — A small plane lost power Monday morning and made an emergency landing on U.S. Highway 64 outside Creswell.

No one was hurt when the plane was forced to land on the highway near Creswell just outside Plymouth, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said the aircraft’s landing gear was not operating properly and that its propeller broke off during the landing. The highway was shut down during the incident.

The Federal Aviation Administration was called in to investigate, which officials said is standard procedure when such an event happens.