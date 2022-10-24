SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — A small airplane made an emergency landing Sunday on John B. White Boulevard Sunday in Spartanburg.

None of the four people aboard the small Piper aircraft was hurt, according to the Spartanburg Fire Department.

Two power lines were knocked in the process, and Duke Energy reported more than 165 outages in the Woodland Heights areas.

After the landing, the plane was taken to a nearby mechanic shop.

Amul Patel, who was working alone at the Shell Gas Station near where the plane landed, said he couldn’t believe what he saw.

“I just saw a plane from there landing at the Shell Gas Station and went and took a ride to the auto place,” said Patel. “It was like a bit on fire. At least it didn’t hit us. If they would’ve hit us it would’ve blown up because there’s gas.”

Authorities did not say what led to the emergency landing.