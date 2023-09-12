MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The American Red Cross said there’s an emergency need for platelet and type-O blood donors.

The number of patients across the country that need critical medical treatment is increasing, but the organization said the number of donors they’re receiving are decreasing.

An official with the American Red Cross, Meggin Heath, said their staff within South Carolina tries to collect 500 units per day, with one unit being one pint.

Heath said this is to help supply the hospitals with their daily need.

“We’ve promised hospitals blood every day,” she said. “If we don’t have the blood drives to collect it, we cannot get it to the hospitals.”

Heath said that without enough blood donations, some people have to postpone their surgeries.

“The blood needs to be on the shelf for the car crash victims, the open-heart surgeries, the emergencies,” she said. “So, some people are forced to put their treatments on hold.”

Heath said that blood donations have decreased by about 25% since the beginning of August. She said the organization wants the blood supply to be at a safer level no matter what type you are.

“O is the universal donor, so that’s definitely what we want on the shelves in case of an emergency because it can be given to anyone,” Heath said. “But of course, during this shortage, we encourage all blood types.”

For Chris Sartin, his blood type is the reason he started donating three years ago.

“I actually checked to see what my type was, and it was O-negative,” he said. “So, with it being O-negative, with the need, then I decided to, well I actually do [have] the ‘power’ so I give twice the amount.”

“I’m doing a power donation which gives more red blood cells, so it helps those who are in trauma,” said Paige Hess, another donor.

Heath said the need for blood is constant and that every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood.

She added that when schools in the state shut down for disasters, the organization isn’t allowed to collect blood, meaning patients living with urgent medical needs suffer.

Heath said that platelets have a short shelf-life so when donated, the hospitals use those right away because it’s a continuous need.

Heath said that anyone looking to donate platelets can go to their Carolina Forest center or can go to any mobile blood drive to donate blood.

For information on blood drives near you, click here.