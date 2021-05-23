Police: 1 dead, 14 hurt in North Charleston after fight at ‘unauthorized’ concert leads to shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 14-year-old girl died and 14 people were hurt late Saturday night after police said a fight led to a shooting at an “unauthorized” outdoor concert, the North Charleston Police Department said.

Officers with the North Charleston Police Department responded to the area of Piggly Wiggly Drive and W. Jimtown Drive just before 10:30 p.m. to investigate a shooting.

When they arrived, officers say they located several victims suffering from gunshot wounds. The victims were initially treated at the scene and taken to area hospitals. Several additional victims were located at local hospitals after getting their own ride.

According to Deputy Chief Scott Deckard with NCPD, an initial investigation revealed a fight broke out during what he called an unannounced and unauthorized concert event within the neighborhood.

The North Charleston Police Department is investigating the incident. They were unable to provide an accurate number of victims involved. No suspect information has been released.