Matthias Jacob Edward Mann, 22, was arrested by the FBI at his family’s home in Alabama on Thursday morning. (Getty Images)

ROWLAND, N.C. (WBTW) — Rowland police are investigating after they say one person was injured in an early morning shooting.

Police were called to a shooting on North Canal Street where a person was found in critical but stable condition.

Details are limited at this time. Count on News13 for updates.