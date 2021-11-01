Police: 1 person hurt in shooting in Laurinburg

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — Laurinburg police are investigating a shooting Monday night that injured one person.
It happened in the area of Grant Street, according to Laurinburg Police Capt. Chris Young, who said one person had injuries that do not appear to be life-threatening.
No other information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.
