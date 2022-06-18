SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – An 18-year-old was arrested Friday afternoon after threatening to ‘shoot up’ Spartanburg City Hall.

Steven Lawrence Henderson, of Greenville, has been charged with aggravated breach of peace, unlawful communication and misuse of 911.

Spartanburg police responded to the city hall about noon after getting a call from someone saying they had a gun and intended to ‘shoot up’ the city hall building.

Spartanburg County Communications said the caller described himself as a Hispanic man wearing a ‘Batman” t-shirt with jeans and swinging a bat.

Police said the building was placed on lockdown and people inside were moved to secure zones while officers searched the area. Officers were not able to find anyone that matched the caller’s description.

Officers later recognized a man later identified as Henderson and asked to see his phone. Officers were familiar with Henderson because authorities said he has previously misused 911 numerous times.

Police noticed while searching Henderson’s phone that he had called 911 earlier that day and that his number matched the caller’s number that made the threats.

He was arrested and booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center.