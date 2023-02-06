GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two men are now in custody after an hours-long standoff with Greensboro police.

At about 3 p.m. on Saturday, officers came to the 1400 block of Wayside Drive in reference to two wanted men.

When officers arrived at the scene, the two suspects barricaded themselves inside the home and declared that they had a hostage inside with them.

Officers at the scene began negotiating with the suspects immediately. The GPD’s Special Response Team and Negotiations Team assisted.

After nearly four hours, officers were able to take both subjects into custody and secure the hostage.

The suspects have been identified as Evan Dale Parrish, 55, and Mark Allen Parrish, 52.

Evan Parrish (GPD)

Police say that Evan Parrish was served with 18 outstanding legal processes unrelated to the standoff.

He is being charged with the following due to the standoff:

Possession of a stolen firearm

Possession of a firearm by a felon

Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill

Kidnapping

Resist, delay and obstruct

Evan Parrish is being held on a $1 million bond.

Mark Parrish (GPD)

Mark Parrish was served with 22 outstanding legal processes unrelated to the standoff.

He is being charged with the following due to the standoff:

Kidnapping

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Resist, delay and obstruct

Mark Parrish is being held on a $150,000 bond.

Both men were taken into the custody of the Guilford County Jail.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.