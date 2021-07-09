Police identify man who died in Laurinburg shooting

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — Laurinburg police are investigating after two people were found with gunshot wounds in a vehicle on the side of the highway.

Around 1:15 a.m. Friday, officers were sent to the area of the US 74 off ramp at US 401 for calls of a suspicious vehicle according to Captain Chris Young with the Laurinburg Police Department.

When officers arrived on scene, they found two people inside with gunshot wounds. One of the two men was dead the other was airlifted to the hospital, according to police.

Andrew M. Montgomery, 23, of Laurinburg was killed in the shooting, according to the Laurinburg Police Department.

Triandes Quashaun Frazier, 31, of Hamlet, has been arrested in connection to the shooting after he was found walking on U.S. 74 at about 7:30 a.m., according to police. He has been booked into the Scotland County Detention Center and charged with murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill/inflict serious injury, discharging a firearm within an enclose to incite fear, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and a charge of discharging a firearm within city limits.

Triandes Quashaun Frazier (Source: Laurinburg Police Department)

Police thanked the public for information that was provided quickly and led to the arrest, according to an announcement from the police.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families,” the announcement reads