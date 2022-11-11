GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The Goldsboro Police Department nabbed two felons on Nov. 4 at two separate searches in the city.

At about 1:45 p.m. that day, police said while on patrol that they had probable cause to search a vehicle in the 200 block of Swan Street. While doing so, officers discovered a concealed firearm that had been reported stolen out of Nash County.

Kris Keyshaun Floyd, a passenger in the vehicle and documented gang member, was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a stolen firearm, possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, carrying a concealed gun and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police said they also found “a large amount of suspected marijuana.”

Later on that night at 8:20 p.m., another traffic stop was conducted in the 1100 block of North Jefferson Avenue.

During another probable cause search of a vehicle at that location, a concealed firearm and suspected marijuana were also located.

Noah Ishmael Langston, the driver of the car, was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, carrying a concealed firearm and possession of marijuana.

Police said Floyd was held at the Wayne County Jail on a $110,000 secured bond but did not release any details for Langston.