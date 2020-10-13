Police: 2 people injured during drive-by shooting in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Two people were shot in a drive-by a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Lumberton, according to Lumberton police.

Police said a group of four to five people were standing in a group when someone in a dark-colored vehicle shot at them from the intersection of Freedom Drive and Prevatte Street.

According to police, the two males shot are believed to not have serious injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call 910-671-3845.

No other details were provided. Count on News13 for updates.

