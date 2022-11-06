FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Five people were busted Friday following a month-long investigation in Fayetteville in which various drugs were seized — including fentanyl and mushrooms, police said.

The drug raid took place on Penfield Drive, according to a news release from the Fayetteville Police Department.

The five people arrested face a total of 22 felony drug and weapons charges, police said.

In addition to oxycodone, xanax and marijuana was nearly $7,000 in cash.

Photo from Fayetteville police

Photo from Fayetteville police

Photo from Fayetteville police

Photo from Fayetteville police

Police said they also seized a stolen “AR-15 rifle with green tip rounds.”

In the past, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has asserted that “Green Tip Rounds” have armor-piercing capabilities. However, the rounds do not appear to meet the ATF definition of “armor piercing.”

A full list of the items seized during the bust are as follows:

4 grams of psilocybin (mushrooms)

6 oxycodone tablets

10 xanax tablets

2.52 lbs of marijuana edibles

14.6 lbs of marijuana

13.27 grams of fentanyl

$6,852.00

1 AR-15 rifle with green tip rounds that had previously been reported stolen

Also involved in the arrests were the Fayetteville Police Department’s Cross Creek District Community Empowerment Response Team, the Narcotic Vice Suppression Unit and the Cross Creek District Property Unit Detectives.

Police said more information about the raid would be released in the future.